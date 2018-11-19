Police alert over drinking and driving

Police in the North-east have renewed their warning about drink driving.

They confirmed that 16 people were charged with driving while over the alcohol limit in the last week, including five in a 24-hour period last weekend.

Road Policing Sergeant Stuart Lawrence said: “Our message remains the same, if you intend to drive, do not drink.

“We will be conducting more patrols in the run-up to the festive period, and I would remind drivers that a conviction can result in a fine, a driving ban or even imprisonment.

“I would, therefore, urge anyone on a night out and intending to have a drink to make alternative plans for getting home.”