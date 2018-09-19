Police appeal after break-in

Police are seeking witnesses following a break-in to a house in the Cammachmore area.

Tools and machinery valued at more than £2000 were stolen.

The theft took place between 9pm and 11.30pm on Friday, September 14.

Inquiry officer PC John Walker said: “We are appealing to anyone who would have been in the area around that time and may have seen anything suspicious to contact us using the reference number CF0227100918.

“In additio, anyone who is offered tools or machinery for sale is urged to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”