Police appeal after St Cyrus break-in

Police are appealing for information following a house raid in a Mearns village.

The property in St Cyrus was broken into between 7pm and 9.15pm on Wednesday, February 19.

A quantity of personal items, including jewellery, worth a five-figure sum was stolen.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “St Cyrus is a small village therefore it’s possible that locals may have noticed any suspicious people or vehicles.

“If you have any information that may help our inquiry then please get in touch.

“We’d be keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of vehicles in the area or maybe personal CCTV, including doorbell cameras, to check them and give us a call.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Queen Street Police Station, Aberdeen, on 101, quoting reference number 3631 of February 19, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.