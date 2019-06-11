Police appeal over thefts

Police are seeking information following separate thefts of motorbikes and trailers from properties in Stonehaven and Kintore.

Two Ifor Williams trailers were stolen between 5pm on Sunday, June 9, and 8.30am the following day from a farm at Stonehaven. They have a combined value of a mid four-figure sum.

Meanwhile, a Junior white and orange KTM 85 SX bike and an adult orange and white KTM 150 SX bike were taken from a rural property near Kintore sometime between 8pm on Sunday, June 9, and 8am the following day. They have a combined value of a high four-figure sum.

PC Nicola Lock said: “If any farmers or rural businesses are offered trailers for sale or have any information on the whereabouts of these trailers I would ask them to get in touch with police.

“Similarly, if anyone has seen or knows anything about the theft of the KTM bikes please call Police Scotland.”