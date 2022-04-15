Police calling for vigilance following theft of used cooking oil

Five men have been arrested and charged in connection with various offences in Montrose, Laurencekirk, Stonehaven and Cupar between March 10 and April 7.

Chief Inspector Jackie Knight said: “Thanks to the vigilance of our communities a number of people have now been arrested in connection with the theft or attempted theft of used cooking oil. However, I would advise restaurants, hotels and fast food outlet owners to remain alert and report any suspicious activity to the Police. Keep rear gardens or yards securely locked and consider installing CCTV and security lighting where used oil is stored.”