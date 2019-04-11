Police operation targets disorder

Police carried out an operation to tackle antisocial behaviour in Stonehaven and Portlethen last Friday and Saturday.

Officers conducted both uniform and plain-clothed patrols to target disorder and drug offences, while supporting businesses relating to the night-time economy.

Enforcement activity was carried out at a number of addresses in respect of outstanding warrants, with one warrant being paid.

Four stop searches were carried out and one man was found in possession of cannabis. In addition three tickets were issued for antisocial behaviour.

As a result of the patrols a quantity of alcohol was also recovered from a group of youths.

Stonehaven-based PC Tanya Macleod, who ran the operation, said: “This operation has given our local policing team the opportunity to continue working with local businesses to help combat antisocial behaviour and drug issues in Stonehaven and the surrounding area, particularly in relation to the weekend night-time economy.

“We want people to be able to come to our area and enjoy themselves safely and as such antisocial behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated.

“We continue to ask for the help of the local community in providing information about people they know who are committing crimes in our area. We like to know the ‘who, what, why, when, where and how’ in relation to criminal activity. Nothing should be considered too small or irrelevant.”