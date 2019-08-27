Police plea after car damage

Police in Stonehaven are appealing for information following vandalism to two cars in the town.

The incidents in Arduthie Road occurred sometime between 8.30pm on Friday, August 23, and 8.30am the following day.

A silver Ford Fiesta sustained damage to one of its wing mirrors while a burgundy Toyota Yaris had damage to its rear windscreen wiper.

Investigating officer PC Reegan Watson said: “This type of vandalism is wholly mindless and has caused inconvenience and expense to the vehicles owners.

“If anyone recalls seeing any suspicious behaviour late on Friday night or in the early hours of Saturday morning in the area of Arduthie Road I would ask that they contact police.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1613 of August 24.”