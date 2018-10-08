Police probe Portlethen thefts

Police are seeking witnesses after properties and businesses in the Portlethen area were targeted by thieves.

More than £20,000 worth of goods was stolen.

A black Audi A4 car was taken and a number of other thefts were reported.

The car was stolen from a property in the Downies area of Portlethen at around 4.30am on Saturday, September 29. A number of personal items were also taken. The vehicle was later recovered.

Several business premises were also targeted at the Blackhill Industrial Estate at around 5am on Monday, October 1. A computer was taken along with other business-related items.

A house in the Earnsheugh Place area was broken into at around 5.30am on Saturday, October 6. A gents black Canyon road bike was taken along with a number of other personal items.

PC Jesse Rodgers, who is leading the inquiries, said: “In total more than £20,000 worth of property has been taken which will be both costly and inconvenient for the owners to replace.

“We know from experience how distressing it is to lose your personal items and will thoroughly investigate any reports to us.

“We are keeping an open mind as to whether these incidents are linked and would appeal to anyone who has seen anything suspicious, is offered any items for sale or has any information to contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.

“There are a number of steps you can take to help prevent yourself becoming a victim of crime including keeping all of your doors and windows locked all the time – even when you are at home.

“If you see anything unusual or suspicious in your neighbourhood report this to us as soon as you can with as much information including any colours, makes and models of vehicles.”