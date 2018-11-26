Stonehaven defibrillator vandalised again

Life-saving equipment in Stonehaven has been targeted again by vandals.

The defibrillator in Market Square was damaged over the weekend and police are appealing for information.

It is understood the incident happened between 3.30pm on Friday, November 23, and Sunday, November 25 at 10.30am.

PC Marc Camus, who is leading inquiries, said: “If the defibrillator unit had been accessed to help someone and give life-saving assistance I could understand accidental damage.

“Yet there have been no emergency calls relating to any medical condition that would require access, therefore I can only assume that this is yet another incident of vandalism.”

He added: “The incidents are now so repetitive that Perspex is now being used as opposed to glass to reduce the costs. This is wholly unacceptable and I urge anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1471 of November 25, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous. Alternatively ask for PC Camus at Stonehaven Police Station, Dunnottar Avenue.