Stonehaven thefts: Police appeal for information

A police investigation has been launched after properties were targeted and cars stolen in Stonehaven.

Officers are appealing to the public for information following the incidents which occurred at the weekend.

The thieves struck in the town during the late evening of Saturday, March 9, and the early hours of Sunday, March 10.

A property at Kings Road was targeted with personal items and electrical items removed, including a television, as well as a silver Audi A4 (FY06 OAC).

A house in Provost Barclay Drive was also singled out and a silver Toyota Avensis (SY06 RXR) was stolen. This has since been recovered.

In addition, a grey Volkswagen Golf GTI (X11 GGY) was taken from MacDonald Road.

Two garden sheds in the Brickfield Road area were also tried, but entry was not gained.

Detective Sergeant Andy Machray said: “This has understandably been distressing for the property owners and a thorough investigation is under way.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in their neighbourhood to contact us particularly in the Brickfield area of Stonehaven.”

He added: “I would also urge homeowners to continue to review your security.

“Additional patrols are being carried out but please don’t make it easy for opportunistic thieves.

“Keep all your doors and windows locked at all times, even when you are at home.

“If you see anything unusual please contact police as soon as you can with as much information as possible including descriptions of people and make, model and registration of any cars.

“Police can be contacted on 101 and Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”