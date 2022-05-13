Vandals strike again at Stonehaven's Mineralwell Park

Councillor Wendy Agnew helped plant the original trees earlier this year.

Back in January more than 20 young trees, which had been planted at the park as part of a project to mark 150 years of Japan-UK friendship, were broken after vandals ran rampage in Mineralwell Park.

The trees were eventually replanted, but last week the community was appalled to find out that the park had been hit for a second time and the trees broken once more.

And they took to social media to condemn the vandals.

One stated: “Find them and name and shame them...and the parents”, while another said that the culprits should be rounded up and the same done to them.

And one suggested they should be made to replant the trees and sweep the streets until they took pride in their community.

Councillor Wendy Agnew called the vandals ‘mindless idiots’ and said the damage had amounted to around £1,850.

She said: “It appears that these mindless idiots have no pride inour town.

"When they are caught they should not be allowed anywhere near the Mineralwell Park as they obviously cannot be trusted to behave in a proper manner.