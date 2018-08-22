Witness appeal after theft from Chapelton building site

Police Scotland are appealing for information following the recent theft of copper pipes from a building site in Chapelton.

The incident at Greenlaw Road, which happened some time between August 18 and 20, was one of a number of thefts from sites in the Aberdeen in which high value equipment and property has been stolen.

PC Kirk Hemmings said: “We would ask that anyone with information contact the police on 101 using the reference numbers provided. If you have seen anything unusual in the areas targeted within the last week please get in touch.

“We would also ask that anyone who may be offered equipment for sale that they get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information about the Chapelton theft can contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number CF0204010818.

PC Kirk added: “We are dedicated to tackling acquisitive crime and are carrying out enquiries to locate the stolen property and to find those responsible.

“If you see anything suspicious in your area please contact police with as much information as you can including makes and models of any vehicles. Crimestoppers can be contacted on if you wish to remain anonymous.”

The other incident were the theft of solar panels worth around £7000 stolen from the Stoneywood area following a break-in during the evening of Monday, August 20 (CF0204430818); building equipment valued at around £9000 stolen from the Froghall Terrace area of Aberdeen between Sunday, August 19 and Monday, August 20 (CF0203820818); tools and building materials valued at more than £1000 from the Souterhead Road area of Altens between August 17 and 20 (CF0203710818)

Stainless steel gaskets stolen from Exploration Drive, Bridge of Don, on Monday, August 20 (CF0204310818).