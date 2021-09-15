Witness appeal following St. Cyrus theft
Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a high value Hilta Power Washer from a building site in St Cyrus on Sunday, September 5.
Around 8pm, same date, a silver Freelander was spotted near to the area with a very noisy exhaust. Any witnesses who have seen this vehicle or a similar type of vehicle within the area of St Cyrus close to this time are encouraged to contact Police Scotland.
Constable Dylan Tawse, Community Policing Team Kincardine and Mearns, said: "This type of theft is not a victimless crime and pushes the loss onto local companies.”
Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact Police on 101 or via the Contact Us form on the Police Scotland website quoting CF0209610921.