Deaths of woman and man not suspicious

Police are not treating the deaths of a woman and a man found in a property near Stonehaven as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the Rickarton area around 1.30pm on Thursday.

A 24-year-old woman and a man, aged 28, were discovered inside what is understood to be holiday accommodation. Next of kin have been informed.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man and woman who have sadly died.

“Officers remain at the property and I would like to thank members of the community for their patience whilst our inquiries continue.”

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.