Demands for 'approved' St Cyrus traveller camp to be called-in

A North-east MSP is demanding that controversial plans approved last week for a gypsy traveller camp at St Cyrus are called-in by the Scottish Government.

MSP Liam Kerr has written to the SNP planning minister Kevin Stewart urging the Scottish Ministers to review the decision based on danger to human life.

On Thursday, councillors overwhelmingly approved the unofficial gypsy traveller site at St Cyrus despite flood risk fears from officers and SEPA.

There were cheers of joy and a round of applause from the families who watched the debate by the full Aberdeenshire Council in Woodhill House.

After hearing submissions from the travelling community, SEPA and objectors, councillors voted 46-17 in favour of planning consent.

But while Mr Kerr acknowledged the “soul-searching” among Aberdeenshire councillors of all parties, he said the decision between equality and danger must finally rest with the government.

Mr Kerr wrote: “SEPA's level of engagement and warning is almost without precedent. They themselves say their brief precludes them from taking this kind of action, speaking to councillors and recommending refusal of planning applications.

“That shows the level of problem which this situation creates - the need to provide traveller accommodation versus the need to protect human life.

"Even in 2015 during Storm Frank, the river was at such a level that councillors worried someone would die. We are told to expect rivers to rise due to climate change. Who will be held responsible if there is a future calamity on the river?”

Despite the positive outcome last week, the traveller residents have accepted that it is not the end of the road just yet – with the retrospective submissions now facing being called in once again by SEPA.

Speaking on behalf of the travelling community, hydrology consultant Ian Walton who addressed the full council, said he was “absolutely delighted” with the outcome.

He commented: “The council has come to the same decision it came to two years ago. Obviously we now have to wait and see whether SEPA chooses to call the application in again to refer it to Scottish ministers.

“The fact that the council made a decision and it was called in last time, Scottish ministers may say ‘well what’s changed?’, we’ll call it in again.

“But the fact that councillors have actually decided to go against the Reporter’s decision made last time and voted again despite it being called in and refused hopefully strengthens our hand.

“At the end of the day this was about local councillors making local decisions and I think that local agenda has to be considered.

“I’m very pleased for the residents. This has been a long journey for them and really we all just want a resolution.”

During debate, Jim Mackay of SEPA maintained that the flood risk assessment submitted by the applicants “significantly underestimated” the flood risk on the site. He said development within the area would conflict with Policy C4 of the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan and Scottish Planning Policy, particularly over the proposed use of “vulnerable” caravans and a school classroom.

A total of 19 pitches have been created since 2013 at the coastal site with associated roads, fencing, landscaping, amenity blocks and classroom area by separate applicants North Esk Investments Ltd of Brechin and Jim Reid of Glenrothes.

But the council’s head of planning, Robert Gray, stressed that a number of serious outstanding issues meant the local authority could not support the applications.

He said issues which the development still raised including the flooding, drainage, water supply, coastal location and their related and interlinking planning policies, could not lead to a recommendation of approval as a departure from Scottish Planning Policy and the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan.

But Mr Walton, flood risk and drainage consultant with SLR Consulting, said the raising of ground levels within the site as part of the development had significantly reduced the depth of flooding and stressed that the site would be considered to be at “little or no risk” in terms of coastal flooding.

During debate, Councillor Leigh Wilson raised a motion to approve the applications, saying a lot had moved on since 2016 with regards to the establishment of the group looking at the flood prevention strategy and the evacuation plan.

What hadn’t moved on, he stressed, was any council advancement in identifying formal sites to accommodate the travelling population in the south of Aberdeenshire.

He said: “It was heartening to hear that an evacuation was held last week and was conducted within 15 minutes and without warning which would be highly unlikely given the proximity of the site to the river adjacent to it.”

Seconding the motion, Councillor Sandy Wallace said: “I’ve concluded that the risk does exist, but the risk is principally to property. The theoretical risk to life perhaps does exist, but it is manageable and it is, in any case, less than the risk to health and to life that which exists from a life on the road.”

But Councillor Wendy Agnew, chair of the Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee, opposed the applications, saying there had been no change in terms of council policies, the landscape or the risk of flooding since the applications had been refused by the Scottish Government Reporter.

Councillor Jeff Hutchison seconded the amendment, saying: “I sympathise with the applicants, however the photographic evidence (of previous flooding) is overwhelming and that proves that this is not the right site.”