Director role marks a welcome home for Laurence

Aberdeenshire Council’s new Director of Education and Children’s Services Laurence Findlay will start in his new post on Wednesday, July 18.

He is currently seconded into the role of Northern Alliance Regional Improvement Lead, whilst his substantive post is as Corporate Director for Education and Social Care with Moray Council, a position he has held since 2014.

Laurence said: “I am passionate about Aberdeenshire and the north-east of Scotland. I am looking forward to coming home and I am really looking forward to getting to grips with the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Ambitions in the post will include building on the council’s work in raising levels of attainment and achievement, as well as assisting with fundamental Council Plan priorities such as providing the best life chances for children across Aberdeenshire. Working in partnership across the Northern Alliance and with other partner agencies will also be a key priority for Laurence, as real partnership working is cornerstone of delivering improved outcomes for communities across Aberdeenshire.

Another strategic and aspiration element of Laurence’s new post is the creation of an innovative Culture and Sport Business Unit, which aims to attract a new generation to culture and sport as well as finding forward-thinking ways of generating income for the service.

For Laurence, Aberdeenshire is home. He grew up in Lonmay, between Fraserburgh and Peterhead. He also was a pupil at Rathen Primary School and Fraserburgh Academy.

After leaving university in Stirling, and following a short spell working in Edinburgh he returned to the Broch, becoming a French and German teacher before moving to Moray undertaking a variety of leadership roles before becoming head teacher at Forres Academy.