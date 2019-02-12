Dreaming of a second honeymoon

A Stonehaven bride and her American husband - who now live in Australia - have reached the final stages of an online wedding competition.

Kirsty and Keith Copeland are among a dozen couples chosen from hundreds of applicants through to the Wedding of the Year 2018 via EasyWeddingsUK.

Kirsty (formerly Nicholson), 33, and Keith 35, who were married in Stonehaven last September, are in the running for an all-expenses paid second honeymoon in Thailand.

The winners will be announced this Thursday.

The couple met in a Melbourne cafe two years ago when Keith, a softwear designer, was on a business trip from Florida.

Kirsty, who attended Arduthie Primary and Mackie Academy, had been living in Australia for five years and was ready to move back home when they met.

She told the Leader: “I decided to stay a little longer and get to know him.

“Keith persuaded his company to make his move permanent so we could get to know each other better.

“We got engaged on a beach a year later. Keith proposed with a seaweed ring as the real one was still in the post.

“We planned the whole wedding from overseas.”

Kirsty added: “Our long term plan is to move back to Scotland - in fact we are 14 weeks pregnant so the pull to home is getting stronger and stronger with a baby on the way and family far away.”

Her parents live in Bath Street, next to Fetteresso Church, so she only had a short walk to the ceremony.

The wedding was travel-themed to reflect the couple having lived overseas in various countries.

Wedding invitations were in the style of a passport, boarding pass and luggage tag and they created their own website to invite everyone to the big day.

If you want to vote for Kirsty and Keith visit https://www.easyweddings.co.uk/real-weddings/kilts-and-choirs-kirsty-and-keith-combine-cultures-for-scottish-wedding/