Driver dies after bus crash

A bus driver has died after a three-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

His coach, carrying 13 pupils from Lathallan School in Johnshaven, was in collision with a lorry and a car on the South Deeside Road, near Maryculter Bridge, around 7.45 this morning.

None of the children sustained serious injuries.

The lorry and car drivers were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with what are not thought to be life-threatening injuries.

The road has been closed to allow crash investigations and diversions are in place.