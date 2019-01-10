Dunnottar Castle’s record number of visitors

Record numbers of visitors were attracted to Dunnottar Castle last year.

Stonehaven’s picturesque tourist location drew more than 125,000 people from around the world in 2018.

It is only the third time the castle has exceeded the 100,000 mark - the first being in 2016 when it had 101,008 visitors.

Custodian Jim Wands is overjoyed by the figures, saying the scorching summer played a big part in smashing the visitor numbers target.

Jim added: “We are absolutely delighted at the visitor numbers. We have increased year on year for the last few years.”

He explained that the superb summer weather helped keep the castle extremely busy in July, August and September.

Visitors came from all over the world, including Thailand and America.

Jim praised the backing they had received from VisitAberdeenshire, the lead tourism agency for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The castle is also set to enjoy the spin-offs from the opening of the AWPR, which is significantly reducing journey times between the city and Stonehaven.

And thousands more visitors could be attracted to the area by the cruise ship market in Aberdeen.

Commenting on the figures, local councillor Sarah Dickinson said: “I am delighted that Dunnottar Castle with its history and stunning setting continues to draw and benefit from a record number of visitors.

“I hope the castle will enjoy another successful year in 2019 welcoming yet more visitors who will also come down into Stonehaven to enjoy its beautiful coastal setting and great and varied offering of walks, attractions and events, shopping and hospitality.”