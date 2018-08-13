Clarence heading for medical career after Higher success

A Lathallan School pupil is aiming for a career in medicine after successfully gaining six Highers in his exams.

Clarence Wei, who is going into S6, successfully achieved five ‘As’ and a ‘B’ at Lathallan School in Johnshaven.

Clarence picked up As in Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mandarin while gaining a B in English and believes Lathallan’s new purpose-built science centre has put him on the path to success.

He said: “I’m delighted with my results and I’m hoping to study medicine at University when I leave Lathallan.

“But I’m staying on for sixth year. Lathallan is such a small community school where every teacher and every pupil knows each other and it has helped me get where I am today.

“We have really small class sizes at Lathallan and a new science centre that has a vast array of equipment. That has made a big difference to me.

“Lathallan has helped me become more confident in other areas, such as playing a guitar on stage – five years ago I couldn’t have dreamed of doing that.”

Clarence is not the only student celebrating success at Lathallan, with five pupils – Millie Wark, Daisy White, Lydia Broadley, Tim Brown and James Fraser - all gaining eight As at National 5 level.