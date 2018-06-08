Council launches Play Policy

Aberdeenshire Council launched a policy this week to give guidance on children’s play.

The document offers insight into where children and families in Aberdeenshire like to play; what is meant by play and what prevents children from playing.

Provost of Aberdeenshire, Cllr Bill Howatson, said: “Playtime is so important for children because they learn a whole manner of skills, knowledge and experiences through play. I am therefore delighted that Aberdeenshire Council has devised and implemented this strategy.

“The document provides parents, teachers and anyone involved with caring for and working with children useful information about play and what prevents play. By getting the environment right children across Aberdeenshire will have plentiful happy memories of playtime which will be highly useful when they become adults.

“I am delighted that the policy is being launched during the Year of Young People 2018. This strategy further demonstrates Aberdeenshire Council’s commitment to ensuring children are heard and upholding young people’s rights.”

Cllr Gillian Owen, Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, said: “I am really excited about the launch of this play policy. We have worked hard on producing a policy which compliments national guidance. It is also pleasing that the views of children and families living in Aberdeenshire have been included in the work that has gone into this fantastic document.”

A launch event was held at Kintore Primary School on Monday, June 4. Cllr Gillian Owen, Education and Children’s Services Committee chair and Provost of Aberdeenshire, Cllr Bill Howatson were among the guests.

For more information email afis@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or call the council’s family service on 0800 298 3330.