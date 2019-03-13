Dunnottar ceilidh raises over £800

Dunnottar Primary School raised more than £800 from a recent ceilidh night in the town.

The event was held to support the funds needed for P7 pupils to embark on their end-of-year residential trip to Cromdale in Speyside.

Hipflask Ceilidh Band kept the dance floor filled throughout the night in Stonehaven Town Hall.

Head teacher Lisa Williams said they were delighted with the amount raised and thanked everyone for their support.

Hipflask, formed in 2012 as a three piece with accordion, drums and fiddle, described the ceilidh as a “really superb evening”.