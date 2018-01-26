Firm’s technology donation

Local food ingredients manufacturer Macphie is donating technology equipment worth more than £8,000 to Mearns Academy in Laurencekirk.

The 25 iPad Pros and keyboards will be used by pupils in classes which help them further develop skills for life, learning and work.

The donation is to further benefit the school’s involvement with Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) programme.

DYW is a Scottish Government-funded initiative to forge relationships between schools and the business environment.

Pupils will use the new equipment to learn about personal finance, health and wellbeing.

Principal teacher of achievement Katherine Nepute said: “We are delighted Macphie is donating this equipment which will be used exclusively for pupils involved in the Developing the Young Workforce classes.”