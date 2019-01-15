Glenbervie proudly flies the Green Flag

Staff and pupils at a Mearns school are celebrating after landing their fifth Green Flag.

Glenbervie was delighted to be told it had retained its Eco status.

Eco-Schools Scotland is designed to encourage whole-school community action on Learning for Sustainability.

The programme encourages young people to engage in their environment by allowing them the opportunity to actively protect it.

It starts in the classroom and expands to the whole school, eventually fostering change in the community at large.

The community Harvey Garden was also complimented, as the pupils work hard alongside local people to promote biodiversity.

The bug hotel, hedgehog home, development of the natural pond and growing fruit and vegetables are examples.

The community work, alongside a Save the Bee Campaign, Big Bird Watch and Community Afternoon of Action, have all contributed to the Eco group and school securing the award for the fifth time.

Glenbervie head teacher Jenny Glennie said: “I am very proud of all of the hard work of our pupils, staff, parents and community. “Working together in Partnership is the key driver behind the success.

“It is a great achievement to have gained this award for the fifth time and is testament to the hard work of all involved.”

The group is passionate at becoming sustainable and environmentally aware as they carry on with the next part of their journey using the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Eco-Schools is the largest sustainable schools programme in the world,

It connects 19.5 million children, young people and educators through sustainable development education with 67 countries on all five continents participating.

Eco-Schools has common structural features across all operating countries, the Seven Elements, Eco-Schools Topics, and Assessment for the Green Flag.