Kinneff team in top form

Kinneff School recently took part in the Goblin Car Race at the Grampian Transport Museum in Alford, competing against 39 other teams from schools across the North-east.

The team worked tirelessly at their weekly Engineering Club led by parents to design, build and learn to drive their Goblin vehicle.

HB Rentals, Sauchen, sponsored them to the tune of £500 to buy new equipment and tools.

The Goblin car event consisted of six drag races, six slalom races and a full track knock-out event.

The Kinneff drivers, Sophie, Jaime, Nathan, Ryan and Tom, drove with determination and put up a great fight in all events.

They won their heat in the full track event and were delighted to make it through to the semi-finals.

The team were also placed fifth in the drag race and 20th overall.