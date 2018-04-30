Land train treat for local pupils

Stonehaven Town Partnership (STP) treated P1 pupils from Arduthie Primary School to a trip on the land train on Tuesday of last week.

The youngsters were collected from Arduthie and given a tour of the local community.

They were greeted at the harbour by members of Stonehaven and District Lions Club who assisted at the harbour hut in giving all the children an ice cream.

One of the organisers said: “The sun was out and all agreed it was a lovely way to spend a sunny morning.”

The land train currently operates at weekends from noon until the final run at 3.30pm.

It leaves the Market Square and visits the castle, harbour and caravan park at the beach. Passengers can get on and off at any stop.

The train will run daily during the school summer holidays .