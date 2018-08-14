Lathallan names number one in Scotland for award scheme

Lathallan School has been named the number one independent school in Scotland for the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award for the fourth consecutive year.

The Johnshaven-based school enrolled more than 70 per cent of its students in the award scheme, with a 50 per cent pass rate – considerably higher than any other independent school in the country.

It also had the highest percentage of participants in the DofE programme – more than double the sector average - with twice as many successful DofE pupils than the national average.

This is the fourth year running Lathallan has led the way on DofE and with a continued focus on outdoor learning, it aims to stay at the top this year.

Barry Fisher, director of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in Scotland, said: “I congratulate Lathallan School on their continued success in delivering Duke of Edinburgh’s Award programmes to their pupils.

“For the fourth year in a row, they lead the independent school sector in Scotland, with more pupils starting and completing a Duke of Edinburgh’s Award at Lathallan, as a percentage of the school population, than in any other school.

“All young people who do their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award gain important skills for life and work, such as teamwork, communication and confidence.

“By making a continued commitment to delivering the programme to pupils, Lathallan is investing in their futures and I hope to see their success continue in the coming years.”

James Woodhouse, Lathallan’s head of outdoor learning, said: “I’m immensely proud of our DofE record and firmly believe the programme is an enriching experience for the young people at Lathallan.

“It’s incredibly character building and a fantastic asset for any Lathallan pupil to have on their CV.

“Outdoor learning is an integral part of the curriculum at Lathallan.

“The school is based within stunning grounds that inspire learners and we live in an incredible part of Scotland that encourages our pupils to push out of their comfort zone and learn outdoors.

“I am convinced that children are far more capable than we as adults can remember or understand.

“The Outdoor Education programme allows all to demonstrate their capabilities. The DofE programme at Lathallan stretches and challenges all and is a fantastic indication of effort, industry and achievement.”