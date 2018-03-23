Mackie set for Rock event

Mackie Academy’s Rock Challenge team got help from a local removal firm as they prepared for the forthcoming event.

Economove offered to transport the set from the school to the competition venue at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC).

The academy’s senior pupils will compete in the Aberdeen heats of the peforming arts contest for schools and colleges on Saturday (March 24). They hope to earn a place in the Scottish finals in June. Mackie came second in the qualifying rounds last year.

The team’s head of fund-raising and finances, Emily Alexander, said: “We are rehearsing every day after school this week until 5pm putting finishing touches on dances, set, costume and just the overall performance.

“As much as we are all very nervous, we are so excited and can’t wait to showcase all our hard work that has gone into this over the past eight months.

“It’s something we as a group take great pride in and have really thrown ourselves into producing the best performance possible.”

Nearly £6000 has been raised to fund the performance.