Probe after girl goes missing from school

An investigation is under way after a young girl left an Aberdeenshire primary on her own.
The four-year-old, a pupil at Hillside School in Portlethen, wandered away on Monday and was discovered safe a short time later.
Aberdeenshire Council is reviewing supervision.
A spokesperson said: “We can confirm a pupil left the school grounds on Monday, September 3, and was found safely shortly afterwards.
“We are reviewing the school’s supervision protocol and will keep parents informed of developments.”