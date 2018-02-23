Pupils getting to know their potatoes

Four Mearns primaries are taking part in a project to grow potatoes.

A total of 20 teams between Laurencekirk, Marykirk, Fettercairn and Luthermuir schools are battling it out in a competition, the Young Grampian Growers 2018, run by Montrose-based Grampian Growers.

The farmer-owned co-operative supplied the schools with compost and its own seed potatoes and pupils are preparing to plant them.

A Grampian Growers spokesperson said: “To add a sustainability aspect to the project to get the pupils thinking creatively, it is up to them to come up with what they want to grow their potatoes in.

“For example, teams have come up growing them in an old pair of jeans, plastic water bottles and in wellie boots.

“Throughout the growing season, it will be up to the pupils to water and feed the potatoes to ensure maximum growth.”

Potatoes will be harvested on the last week of term.

The Fettercairn show in July is running a new produce marquee and Grampian Growers will present awards for the heaviest crop of potatoes and most innovative idea for growing by the schools.