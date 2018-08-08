RGU welcomes potential nurses of tomorrow

Nursing academics and practitioners will hold an event at Robert Gordon University (RGU) next week to show potential students the benefits of choosing a career in nursing, and give late applicants the opportunity to apply to study this September.

The drop-in event will be an opportunity for both school leavers who have just received their exam results and anyone thinking of changing career to meet with members of RGU’s School of Nursing and Midwifery and learn more about the immediate opportunities available.

It will take place on Wednesday, August 15 in the Sir Ian Wood Building at RGU’s Garthdee campus, with doors open from 10am to 4pm.

Experienced lecturers will be on hand to demonstrate the benefits of all three of RGU’s nursing programmes: adult nursing, mental health nursing, and children and young people’s nursing.

There will also be an opportunity to learn more about the exciting placement opportunities that come from the School’s partnerships with NHS Grampian, Orkney and Shetland, and other healthcare providers.

Students who enrol this September will be the first cohort to experience RGU’s refurbished state-of-the-art Clinical Skills Centre. This purpose-built teaching and training facility allows students to practice their clinical skills in a safe but realistic environment.

Professor Ian Murray, Head of the School of Nursing and Midwifery, said: “This will be an excellent opportunity for people to learn more about the various careers in nursing, no matter where they are in their own lives.

“We are there to provide people with all of the information they need and can even help them navigate through the application process.

“There is a growing need for skilled nurses and we at RGU are proud of our reputation for shaping the next generation of the nursing workforce.

“Nursing is an ideal option for anyone looking to challenge themselves with a rewarding career, regardless of whether they have just left school or are looking to change career.”

For more information on this nursing information drop-in session and to register, please visit:www.rgu.ac.uk/NursingLateApplications