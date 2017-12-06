Rock Challenge target

Search

Mackie fundraisers received a �250 donation from Stonehaven and District Lions Club
Senior pupils at Mackie Academy are already gearing up for next year’s Rock Challenge.

The performing arts competition for schools and colleges takes place in March.

A committee of S6 pupils at Mackie will put together an eight-minute performance to display their chosen theme.

They are in the midst of fundraising to cover the cost of taking part in Rock Challenge and recently received a cheque for £250 from Stonehaven and District Lions Club.

Sufficient funds are needed to pay for set, hair, make-up, costumes, team t-shirts, transport to the event and entry fees for a cast of 90 people.

The group has other cash-gathering events in the pipeline in order to reach its £6000 target, including a school ceilidh and a bag pack in the local Co-op.

The Mackie team hopes to make it through to the Scottish finals in Dundee in June.