School clothing grant increase

Mearns families are to benefit as Aberdeenshire Council is set to double the school clothing grant in a move to help close the attainment gap in education.

The current £50 allowance is to rise to £100 for all applications from the start of the next school term.

While all councils currently offer a clothing grant, the level varies across the country.

A recent proposal tabled by the Scottish Government, however, will see the minimum threshold set at £100 nationally.

It is proposed that the Scottish Government will cover half the cost of the initiative while councils will fund the remainder, with a total of £150,000 being set aside for Aberdeenshire.

Mearns councillor Leigh Wilson welcomed the impact the funding would have in his ward.

He said: “Parents have contacted me telling me that although they work hard and try to provide for their families, there often just isn’t enough money at the of the week.

“Having to fund a full school uniform can add to these anxieties and so families across the Mearns will be safe in the knowledge that help is there for them should they need it.”

Joy Johnston, Gourdon community councillor and local parent, said: “The decision to double the annual school clothing grant in Aberdeenshire is to be welcomed.

“This will make such a difference to families living in Aberdeenshire, easing the pressure and financial burden associated with purchasing school uniforms.”