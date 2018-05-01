School playground in need of attention

A Stonehaven school has issued a plea for funding to help spruce up its playground.

Dunnottar has launched an exciting project to give the area a completely new look.

At the moment, the playground is made up of patchy concrete with only one piece of play apparatus.

Head teacher Lisa Williams admitted: “It is grey, noisy, overcrowded and there are few opportunities for creative play.

“This project wants to change that.”

Pupils, teachers and community members consulted over what the revamp would involve and decided on creating a space that ‘celebrates the local’.

This would involve bringing some of the Stonehaven landscape - the harbour, sea and woodlands -into the school grounds.

Mrs Williams said: “We hope this will mean the playground becomes a hub for both the school and community- a place where people can be inspired, play, garden and forge strong friendships.”

With successful funding it is planned to have zoned areas in the school, carefully labelled with Olly the Otter signage.

The zones will include a woodland area with ferns, bird-boxes and a tipi, a friendship bench, and also a quiet, meditative coastal area with a boat, sensory planting and benches.

It is also hoped to have a wall of mirrors and an art area with murals created by pupils and community members.

Some of the wall space could be used for vertical gardening.

The school also wants to extend the time the children spend learning outside by building an outdoor classroom.

It is applying for funding for new maths and science equipment that will encourage the school to increase lesson time outside.

The project has a £10,000 target and donations can be made by visiting https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/dunnottar-school-community-playground-project/