YPI grants benefit Scotland’s charities

Scotland’s secondary school pupils secured £690,000 for small, grassroots charities through the Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI).

In each of Scotland’s 32 council regions, charities tackling social issues such as mental health, domestic abuse, community provision, health support services and sports were benefactors of YPI grants.

In the coming year, 255 schools will take part in YPI, one of the biggest and most successful independent initiatives being delivered in Scottish education.

Portlethen Academy secured a £3000 grant for Grampian Flyers Basketball Club, Mackie Academy the same for RNLI Stonehaven and Mearns Academy a similar sum for Aberdeen Samaritans.