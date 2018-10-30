Entry deadline for local award

The deadline is fast approaching for nominations to Stonehaven and District Community Council for the annual Hannah Dyson Award.

It is given to a young person under 18 who has attained outstanding youth achievement, excellence or merit in one of the following areas: academic or sporting success, an act of bravery, outstanding caring or community service, special achievement despite limitations imposed by hardship, disability or long term illness or any other appropriate kind of excellence.

The candidate must also have a strong association with the town.

Nominations should be made in writing and include a supporting statement and should be submitted by a person not related to the candidate.

Submissions must be received by the secretary, including complete name, address and phone number/email, by Monday (November 5).

The youth awards committee will recommend one candidate to the council, based on the supporting statement and any other available and relevant information.

A final decision will be made public early in the New Year and the winner will receive a parchment scroll and a small monetary reward.

The Hannah Dyson Award is run to commemorate the popular teenager from Netherley, who died in 2005 after a long battle with cystic fibrosis.

Nominations should be sent to Alistair Lawrie, 1 Westfield Avenue, Stonehaven, AB39 2EU, or by email to raymondchristie@mail.com.