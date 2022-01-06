Aberdeenshire Council aims to get caught up on waste collections

Household waste collection services in Aberdeenshire have been impacted by the weather and absences due to Covid-19 isolation.

The vast majority of routes have been revisited where necessary, but two out of six depots – Mintlaw and Ellon – are continuing to do their best to catch up.

Residual waste (black bins) collections have been prioritised and an extra collection is planned for Foveran, rural Balmedie, Newmachar and Collieston this Friday (7 January).

It will not be possible to put in place replacement collections for recycling in the affected areas but residents have been assured that excess materials (more than will fill your usual bin) will be accepted at the next usual collection date. Excess recycling waste should be placed in boxes rather than bags.

Residents are also reminded that downloading the MyAberdeenshire app can provide live updates on a range of council services, including waste, where they issue updates via the app to all households on any missed bin collection routes.

Head of Environment and Sustainability Ewan Wallace said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused at a time when many residents have a lot of waste to dispose of. Slots are available at our household waste recycling centres and excess waste will be accepted at the next normal collection date for all routes affected.