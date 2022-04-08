Councillor welcomes Inverbervie charging point

Councillor Leigh Wilson has hailed the news.

He said: “I am delighted with the news that a charging point is to be installed in Bervie. It is a vital piece of infrastructure that will ensure motorists who transition away from petrol and diesel cars will be comforted by an accessible charging point. This is progress, but it is only part of a wider electrification of the north-east that has to take place as we gradually decarbonise as a society.”

Leigh Wilson first contacted Aberdeenshire Council about his proposals for a charging point in the Market Square in 2018 and now, after being awarded Transport Scotland cash for an EV charger point in the Royal Burgh, the tender exercise is complete and a contractor will be appointed in the next few weeks.

He continued: “One of the things I was most determined to achieve after I was elected in 2017 was that more attention was paid to the south, because quite often we were either overlooked or seen as an outlier that did not particularly belong to Aberdeenshire.