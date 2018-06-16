Investment for St Cyrus nature reserve

A Mearns nature reserve is to receive nearly £200,000 in investment.

It follows a successful funding package for St Cyrus National Nature Reserve put together by Aberdeenshire Council, Scottish Natural Heritage and the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

The picturesque facility is to get almost £200,000 to upgrade its car park and visitor centre.

It is a locally important attraction, lying six miles north of Montrose, with an increasing number of visitors each year leading to greater strain on the car park.

Local Councillor Leigh Wilson has hailed the investment.

He said: “The current car park is frequently full and over-spill parking near the single-track road is a safety concern both for passing traffic and pedestrians.

“The car park surface is unsuitable for the high volumes of traffic and becomes heavily potholed, with other areas of the car park subject to flooding due to poor drainage.

“The works proposed will certainly alleviate these issues and with an enhanced layout, the site will be able to make more efficient use of the spaces available.”

The car park is owned by Aberdeenshire Council and managed jointly with Scottish Natural Heritage, which operates the reserve.

The proposal is to improve the car park by re-surfacing and other landscaping to reduce future maintenance demands whilst at the same time improving the quality of the experience and sense of arrival for visitors.

Calli Hopkins, of Our Mearns Tourism Association, said: “St Cyrus nature reserve is one of the hidden treasures within the Angus and Aberdeenshire border.

“This funding will ensure this area of natural beauty is more accessible to tourists and visitors.

“The Our Mearns Tourism Association is continually trying to promote the region and it’s fantastic news to hear that funding has been allocated to such a special facility.”