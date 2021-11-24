Laurencekirk Scout meets Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Young Lewis with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Lewis Howe (12), from 1st Laurencekirk Scouts was one of a number of Scouts who were learning skills to combat climate change as part of the #PromiseToThePlanet campaign and met the Royal couple in Glasgow prior to COP26.

In the lead up to becoming a #OneStepAmbassador, Lewis emailed all schools in Scotland suggesting an action plan to not only reduce food waste but use surplus food to create meals for those in need.

He is now working with his Scout leaders, local MSPs and his school to push his idea forward and challenge all Scottish schools to put their food waste to better use.

Lewis has asked Aberdeenshire Council to consider piloting the scheme at his own school, Mearns Academy, and is waiting to hear back.

In the meantime, he is starting to fundraise to buy equipment needed for the pilot.

He said “I met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who were really interested in my project and asked lots of questions. They asked me what badge was the hardest to earn and I said it was my environmental. We made seed bombs and spread them in grass.

"It was great to meet them, they were very nice and it was a fun afternoon”.

On top of meeting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lewis attended the COP26 conference to showcase his idea and learn more about what others are doing to help climate change.

He also met personally with Alister Jack, Secretary of State for Scotland to discuss his idea.

On his time at COP26, Lewis said “It was good to meet all the other Scouts at COP26, they were really friendly and wanted to hear about what I had been doing.

"There was lots to see and do at the green zone and I was really interested in visiting the space4climate exhibition and learning about how space is helping climate change, now and in the future."