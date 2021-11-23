Mearns councillor at COP26

Cllr Alison Evison speaking at a Local Government event during COP 26 in Glasgow

Commenting on the event, Councillor Alison Evison said: “It was really important to have the voice of our councils heard by those drafting the agreement from Glasgow.

"Although there is huge responsibility on national governments to adopt policies which will meet the essential Net Zero targets, the change that the world needs will not happen unless all spheres of government, as well as local communities, actively contribute and do all they can to adapt their practices.

“On the Cities, Regions, and Built Environment Day at COP26, I met with representatives from councils across the world, who all recognised the role they must have in meeting the climate targets.

"Councils are huge procurers of goods and services; they own buildings and use energy; they manage fleets of vehicles; they educate and support skills development; they are responsible for waste collection and have an influential role over the local environment, and all this on a world-wide basis.

"So when we argued that we should be included in the Glasgow Agreement, it was for all this to be recognised, for the responsibility of our councils to be acknowledged and action expected from us all.

“And by succeeding in having the local and regional included in the final outcome from Glasgow, it is giving a message to national governments that councils everywhere need to be properly resourced to be able to adapt as we must.

“It is also clear that communities have a role in responding to climate change.

"Councils work more closely with communities than other spheres of government, and by forming partnerships together and providing local leadership, many local steps can be taken world-wide to reaching the climate targets.

“Aberdeenshire Council is itself committed to work to address climate change and was the first council in Scotland to begin carbon budgeting.