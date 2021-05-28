More drivers in Aberdeenshire are going 'green'

The number of electric vehicles registered in Aberdeenshire continues to rise.

Department for Transport statistics show 1148 ultra-low emission vehicles (ULEVs) were licensed in Aberdeenshire at the end of last year – 355 more than at the end of 2019.

The figures include battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. Of the additions, the majority (295) were registered to private keepers, while 60 were to the addresses of local firms.