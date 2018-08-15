Pre-festival beach clean to emphasise plastic problem

With the condition of the world’s oceans and the proliferation of plastic pollution being highlighted recently, the organisers of the Stonehaven Harbour Festival are doing their bit for the local marine environment.

A beach clean has been organised for this Saturday (August 18). This year’s theme is Save our Seas and organisers from the Round Table, Rotary Club and the Stonehaven and District Lions Club have been working closely with the Surfers Against Sewage Team in the town to co-ordinate the event.

The aim is to highlight how much rubbish has been washed up on the shoreline as well as the wider effect on the environment, but it will also feature at the festival the following weekend. Everything collected will be displayed to illustrate what was picked up around Stonehaven alone.

A Surfers Against Sewage spokeswoman said: “We were delighted when the team from the harbour festival invited us to get involved because it’s a great opportunity to pull the whole community together to help fight the plastic pollution affecting our local beaches; 12 million tonnes of marine litter and plastic enters our oceans every year. The majority of the rubbish collected from each beach clean done here is always plastic.”

Everyone is welcome to the event, which will be held between 11am and 1pm, meeting at The Craw’s Nest.