School’s beach clean effort

Pupils from a Stonehaven primary school have been playing their part in protecting the environment.

The ‘Global Gang’ at Mill O’ Forest recently joined Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) for a local beach tidy-up.

The charity, which has received a donation from the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has focused its annual campaign on encouraging the public to get involved in a community beach clean

The Mill O’ Forest group invited classmates, parent volunteers and staff to take part in the Stonehaven event and more 200 people turned out.

Mill O’ Forest, together with other local primaries, has been appointed official “SAS Ocean Guardians” and has pledged to protect Stonehaven beach.

To help in the promise, they have been awarded a special Ocean Plastic Emergency Kit.

As well as taking part in the Big Spring Beach Clean, the Global Gang is in the final of the “One Planet Picnic Pocket Garden” at the Gardening Show at Ingliston at the beginning of June.

The design was based on the Sustainable Global Goals of the “Right to Clean Water and Sanitation and the Right to Education for all.”

The school reached the final in 2016 and has appealed for donations of two old wooden broom handles, left over acrylic or outdoor paint in red, orange, yellow, blue, an old tap, old round baskets for plant pots, a small piece of turf, and various plants.

Donations can be left with the school office or by callling 01569 763561.