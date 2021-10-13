SEPA flood risk consultation deadline looms

SEPA's consultation on flooding closes at the end of the month.

Phase one of the North East Flood Risk Management Plan consultation opened on December 21, 2020 with draft information for the flood risk management plans available for review.

This consisted of background information for Local Plan Districts and Potentially Vulnerable Areas (PVAs) and identifies localised target areas.

In phase two, opening on July 30, 2021, draft information on the flood risk management plans and local flood risk management plans will be available with consultation questions.

The information in phase two includes draft objectives and actions to manage flooding in target areas.

Phase 2 of the consultation also includes information and questions on the Strategic Environmental Assessment carried out for the flood risk management plans.

Stonehaven has been designated as as Potentially Vulnerable Area due to river, coastal and surface waterflood risk.

Coastal flood risk is likely to increase due to sea level rise caused by climate change.

Recent floods have occured as a result of all flood sources.

Portlethen has also been designated as as Potentially Vulnerable Area.

There is a long history of flooding in Stonehaven, this includes notable river flooding from the River Carron in November 2009 and from the River Carron and its tributary, the Glaslaw Burn in December 2012 as well as notable coastal flooding in Stonehaven and Covie.

There were also recent flooding in August last year.

According to the Flood Risk Management Plan, there are approximately 3,100 people and 1,600 homes and businesses in Stonehaven currently at risk of flooding.

This is likely to increase to 3,600 people and 1,800 homes and businesses by the 2080s due to climate change.

The consultation closes to comments on Sunday, October 31.