Fettercairn Arch: Praise for remedial work

Mearns Conservative councillors George Carr and Jeff Hutchison have praised remedial work carried out to restore the Fettercairn Arch and realign the road.

Local businesses have also welcomed the improvements to the landmark undertaken during October.

Councillor Carr said: “We have talked to local businesses and they are thrilled with the improvements.

“Local trade and business is returning to the village which, because of the awful traffic layout under the arch, was bypassing the village.

“I also suggested a local consultation exercise which was instrumental in getting these improvements right, and I would also like to pay tribute to former councillor Dave Stewart, who in the last council helped us push for these improvements.”

Councillor Hutchison expressed his thanks to council officers who helped.

He said: “They sat down with us and on the back of the local consultation tabled various options for us to consider.

“There are still planters to be placed, but these improvements have secured the integrity of the arch.

“At the area committee, we requested that the vegetation which was growing out of the masonry was also removed.

“Once the finials are replaced on top of the towers, the job will be complete.”

Local MSP Liam Kerr added: “This featured in every meeting I held in Fettercairn and I know that locals will endorse the comments of the councillors. I add my thanks to all those who have worked so hard to get this done.”