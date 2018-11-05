Finlay draws up a winning design

A local student’s design has been chosen for the 2019 Offshore Achievement Awards.

Laurencekirk-based Finlay Rintoul’s concept will be developed into a trophy and given to the award winners on the evening.

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Aberdeen section and Robert Gordon University again organised a competition for Gray’s School of Art students to come up with a design.

Since the start of the academic year, a group of third year three-dimensional design students has been busy researching and developing their ideas.

Ian Phillips, SPE Aberdeen chairman, announced Finlay as the winner.

He said: “This year we have seen the highest standard of designs ever.

“We have never spent so long trying to choose between some really impressive designs. We hope all the designers recognise how close the competition was.

“They were all worthy winners, but Finlay had the overall vote of the judges by the narrowest of margins.”

Entries to the Offshore Achievement Awards are open until November 16, with the event on March 14.