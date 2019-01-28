Folk festival has a world record

Stonehaven Folk Festival has established a new Guinness World Record for having the world’s largest ceilidh band.

It came at last summer’s festival but the achievement has only now been officially recognised.

More than 250 were needed for the record, which was attempted at Mackie Academy on July 6, and 288 took part.

It featured an array of instruments including strings, flutes, guitars, mouthies, reeds and bodhrans.

The record news was confirmed by folk festival chairman Charlie West.

He said: “It has taken since July to get the event officially recognised and approved, but we are proud to say we are indeed officially amazing.”