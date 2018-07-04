Folk festival treat in store

Stonehaven Folk Festival celebrates its 30th anniversary over the next few days.

It includes a mix of world famous artists and a host of new, young and talented musicians and singers.

The event starts tomorrow tonight (Thursday) with a concert in the town hall featuring Celtic rockers Manran.

Friday night see the World’s Largest Ceilidh band record attempt – which is already oversubscribed, with 350 musicians signed up. It will take place at Mackie Academy.

The response has amazed organisers with musicians from all over Scotland, England and even the USA and Germany taking part.

An evening concert in the town hall features Irish singer songwriter John Doyle, Scottish singer Siobhan Miller and a group of young

musicians and singers who originally met as part of the North East Folk Collective.

Saturday includes morning workshops in the community centre, singing workshops, a free concert in Market Square and storytelling.

At night, the town hall hosts Nae Plans - a daredevil, off-the-cuff Scottish folk show.

Sunday features an aqua ceilidh in the Open Air Pool. In the afternoon there is family entertainment in the Recreation Club with storytelling and a family ceilidh.

A concert in the Square runs all afternoon and there are more workshops and sessions.

The farewell concert in the evening will feature two of Scotlands top bands, Imar and The Chair, and American singer songwriter Kristina Olsen.