From Hollywood to Holyrood as women tackle breast cancer

Two Aberdeenshire ladies are preparing to pound the pavements of Edinburgh wearing specially decorated bras for the 13th MoonWalk Scotland.

Starting and finishing at Holyrood Park, the original night-time walking challenge is back on Saturday, June 9, oozing glamour, sparkle, fun and adventure.

Nicola Craigen will also be taking part in the MoonWalk

Organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk, this year it is turning Holyrood into Hollywood as all the challengers will Walk the Walk of Fame, wearing decorated bras based upon their favourite film characters.

There will be lights and action as they march past some of Scotland’s most iconic landmarks, including Edinburgh Castle, Lloyds on the Mound, Arthur’s Seat, Carlton Hill and St Giles Cathedral, many of which will be lit up in pink in honour of all the amazing women and men that are prepared to go that extra mile to help those with cancer in Scotland.

The streets of Tinsel Town will be transported to Edinburgh as walkers make their way around the route.

Expect flashing lights and paparazzi as participants of all ages take on the stars of the silver screen.

Nicola Craigen, of Durno, is preparing to take on the challenge after initially turning it down.

She explained: “One of my neighbours came round and said they were planning on getting a team together to do The MoonWalk and asked if I wanted to do it. I said ‘I don’t think so, thanks!’ Then I thought, why not?”

Her decision was also personal. “My mum died of breast cancer when I was little and I was diagnosed with breast cancer myself three years ago.

“I had to have a mastectomy but I feel fortunate that I didn’t have to go through chemotherapy.

“After my treatment finished I was left with terrible depression and anxiety at the thought that the cancer might return in the other breast.

“Trying to actually live life during treatment was hard as it is constantly on your mind but now I find it amazing to say that my breast cancer diagnosis changed my life.

“By July this year I will have walked almost two and a half thousand miles in two years.

“I’ve found that walking has made a huge difference to how I’m feeling. I try to walk every day, or every other day if the weather is bad.

“One day last week I woke up feeling down and off I went. I climbed some of the very long, steep hills that we have around here, all the while thinking ‘nobody can reach me up here’. It’s very freeing mentally.”

She added: “I really wish I’d started walking years ago.

“I find it so mood-enhancing and I’ve also benefited hugely physically. I’m now stronger and fitter than I’ve ever been.”

Lynne Milne from Pitmedden will take on the walk with her friend Lisa Ellams.

Lynne said: “Lisa, who lives in Sawbridgeworth, held a collection at a local Highland Football Club and raised £403.05. There are also two collection tins in the local bars of Pitmedden.

“Lisa lived overseas for 15 years and we have always been friends.

“We walk as a team – Spindly Stumps. Lisa is Spindles and I am Stumps. Yes, I have twice as many steps to take as Spindles!

“We decided to do the Three Land Challenge in 2018 which means we’ll be doing three MoonWalk marathons in London, Scotland and Iceland.

“I know a lot of people affected by breast cancer and the more money I can raise for the charity the better as far as I’m concerned.

“It is important for people to be aware of the MoonWalk and what the grant-giving charity Walk the Walk does.”

To support Lynne visit 3landchallenge2018.everydayhero.com/uk/stumps-lynne.

More than 80,000 people have taken part in the MoonWalk Scotland over the years and their many steps have helped to raise more than £20.5 million.

Most of the funds raised from this unique event stay in Scotland to help improve the lives of those people living with cancer now.

Around 4600 women and men in Scotland are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

Walkers can take on one of four challenges: The New Moon (6.55 miles, open to people aged 10 and over), Half Moon (13.1 miles), Full Moon (26.2 miles) or Over The Moon (52.4 miles).

Nina Barough CBE, founder and chief executive of Walk the Walk said: “Let’s unite and make this happen. Scotland needs everyone to start Walking the Walk for its own good health. But together it also helps us to achieve the amazing work we do for those with cancer.”